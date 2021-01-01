Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 860

Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 860
Exynos 2100
Snapdragon 860

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 453K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +52%
687747
Snapdragon 860
453946
CPU 198813 136565
GPU 275313 166857
Memory 123685 94975
UX 87930 110727
Total score 687747 453946

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +45%
1085
Snapdragon 860
750
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +38%
3610
Snapdragon 860
2617

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.1-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 640
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 -
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 or Apple A14 Bionic
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 730G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 720G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 845
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 732G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 870

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 860 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish