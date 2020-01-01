Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 616K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2900 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +20%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +14%
3776
3325
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +8%
667464
616351
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|645 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1365 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|July 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
