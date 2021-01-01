Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
89
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 44 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 646K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2900 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|198813
|179347
|GPU
|275313
|270188
|Memory
|123685
|98761
|UX
|87930
|95818
|Total score
|687621
|646684
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +4%
1073
1035
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +2%
3560
3501
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|Execution units
|14
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
