We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 44 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 687K vs 646K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Snapdragon 870

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +6%
687621
Snapdragon 870
646684
CPU 198813 179347
GPU 275313 270188
Memory 123685 98761
UX 87930 95818
Total score 687621 646684

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +4%
1073
Snapdragon 870
1035
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +2%
3560
Snapdragon 870
3501

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 870

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 650
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
Execution units 14 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

