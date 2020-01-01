Exynos 2100 vs Exynos 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
69
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
88
79
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +28%
1110
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +26%
3783
3012
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
641517
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|22
|-
|Shading units
|352
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Neural Processor
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5