We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +28%
1110
Exynos 1080
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +26%
3783
Exynos 1080
3012
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall 2
Execution units 22 -
Shading units 352 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus - 4x 16 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

