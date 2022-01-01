Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Exynos 1280 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Exynos 1280

Exynos 2100
VS
Exynos 1280
Exynos 2100
Exynos 1280

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 751K vs 406K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100 +85%
751028
Exynos 1280
406403
CPU 202484 116214
GPU 285430 116279
Memory 123653 75097
UX 140161 100757
Total score 751028 406403
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +47%
1079
Exynos 1280
733
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +90%
3568
Exynos 1280
1876
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100 +147%
5659
Exynos 1280
2287
Stability 66% 99%
Graphics test 33 FPS 13 FPS
Score 5659 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G68
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 760 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 14 4
Shading units 224 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9840 S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

