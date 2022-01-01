Exynos 2100 vs Exynos 1280
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
84
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
85
54
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 751K vs 406K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|202484
|116214
|GPU
|285430
|116279
|Memory
|123653
|75097
|UX
|140161
|100757
|Total score
|751028
|406403
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +47%
1079
733
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +90%
3568
1876
|Image compression
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|64.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|33.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|970.15 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|66%
|99%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|5659
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1280
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Mali-G68
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|760 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|14
|4
|Shading units
|224
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9840
|S5E8825
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
