Exynos 2200 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
84
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
93
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 724K
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|185620
|GPU
|-
|285864
|Memory
|-
|111321
|UX
|-
|135642
|Total score
|970047
|724879
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1108
A14 Bionic +45%
1603
Multi-Core Score
3549
A14 Bionic +16%
4129
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|77%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|-
|7523
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|-
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|s5e9925
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|-
