We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 724K
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +34%
970047
A14 Bionic
724879
CPU - 185620
GPU - 285864
Memory - 111321
UX - 135642
Total score 970047 724879
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200
1108
A14 Bionic +45%
1603
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200
3549
A14 Bionic +16%
4129
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7523

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency - 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1300 MHz -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2022 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 APL1W01
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site -

