Exynos 2200 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
65
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 910K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|307260
|373446
|GPU
|267241
|579682
|Memory
|160658
|283791
|UX
|183358
|341416
|Total score
|910439
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1571
A17 Pro +87%
2934
Multi-Core Score
3633
A17 Pro +103%
7374
|Asset compression
|151.9 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|93.6 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|106.3 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|92.5 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|123.8 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|13.3 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|27 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.48 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|60%
|-
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|-
|Score
|6533
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|16 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Samsung Xclipse
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|6
|Shading units
|640
|128
|Total shaders
|1920
|768
|FLOPS
|3110.4 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5300
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9925
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|-
