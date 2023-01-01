Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 2200 (Samsung Xclipse 920) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 910K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200
910439
A17 Pro +72%
1568646
CPU 307260 373446
GPU 267241 579682
Memory 160658 283791
UX 183358 341416
Total score 910439 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200
1571
A17 Pro +87%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200
3633
A17 Pro +103%
7374
Asset compression 151.9 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 93.6 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 106.3 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 92.5 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 123.8 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 13.3 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 27 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.48 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Exynos 2200
9262
A17 Pro
n/a
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2200
6533
A17 Pro
n/a
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Score 6533 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 16 MB
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 7 W 8 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Samsung Xclipse Apple GPU
GPU frequency 810 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 3 6
Shading units 640 128
Total shaders 1920 768
FLOPS 3110.4 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5300 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7350 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9925 APL1V02
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (50%)
7 (50%)
Total votes: 14

