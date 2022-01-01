Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Google Tensor

Exynos 2200
VS
Google Tensor
Exynos 2200
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 719K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +33%
956340
Google Tensor
719786
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score 956340 719786
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +6%
1105
Google Tensor
1045
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +24%
3504
Google Tensor
2828

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Score - 6203

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture - Valhall
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units - 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 S5E9845
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Google Tensor official site

Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
