Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Dimensity 1200

Exynos 2200
VS
Dimensity 1200
Exynos 2200
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 671K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +42%
956340
Dimensity 1200
671875
CPU - 185735
GPU - 236097
Memory - 118192
UX - 132097
Total score 956340 671875
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +13%
1105
Dimensity 1200
974
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +6%
3504
Dimensity 1200
3314
Image compression - 171.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 32.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 51.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.35 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 931.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 93%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Score - 4179

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture - Valhall
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 MT6893
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2200
2. Apple A15 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 2200
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 or Exynos 2200
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or Samsung Exynos 2200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Dimensity 1200
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish