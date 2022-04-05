Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Exynos 2200
VS
Dimensity 8100
Exynos 2200
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~43%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 942K vs 804K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +17%
942552
Dimensity 8100
804029
CPU 223163 206994
GPU 391575 309418
Memory 175188 128811
UX 154579 160225
Total score 942552 804029
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +18%
1145
Dimensity 8100
970
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200
3534
Dimensity 8100 +13%
3996

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2200 +13%
6530
Dimensity 8100
5780
Stability 59% 98%
Graphics test 39 FPS 34 FPS
Score 6530 5780

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture RDNA 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 912 MHz
Execution units 24 6
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9925 MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Compare other chipsets

Senn Lens YT 05 April 2022 16:47
When I read the specs and benchmark scores, Exynos 2200 is much better compared to Dimensity 8100. But why did Dimensity 8100 vote slightly higher than Exynos 2200? Waiting for a real-life test by any tech reviewer to test it outside by side. These two are the beast processor BUT with different categories: - Exynos 2200: must be the premium flagship processor by Samsung - Dimensity 8100: a sub-premium flagship processor by Mediatek Hopefully, I can get any smartphones powered by MediaTek or Samsung flagship processor by next year after using my current Dimensity 1000+.
