Exynos 2200 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
90
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Higher GPU frequency (~43%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 942K vs 804K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|223163
|206994
|GPU
|391575
|309418
|Memory
|175188
|128811
|UX
|154579
|160225
|Total score
|942552
|804029
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +18%
1145
970
Multi-Core Score
3534
Dimensity 8100 +13%
3996
3DMark
|Stability
|59%
|98%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|34 FPS
|Score
|6530
|5780
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|RDNA 2
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|912 MHz
|Execution units
|24
|6
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9925
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
Cast your vote
65 (37.8%)
107 (62.2%)
Total votes: 172