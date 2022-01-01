Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1096K vs 944K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Dimensity 9000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200
944457
Dimensity 9000 Plus +16%
1096617
CPU 223163 -
GPU 391575 -
Memory 175188 -
UX 154579 -
Total score 944457 1096617
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 41 FPS -
Score 6883 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G710 MC10
Architecture RDNA 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 1300 MHz -
Execution units 24 10
Shading units 384 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 July 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9925 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

