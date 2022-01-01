Exynos 2200 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1096K vs 944K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|223163
|-
|GPU
|391575
|-
|Memory
|175188
|-
|UX
|154579
|-
|Total score
|944457
|1096617
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1152
Dimensity 9000 Plus +15%
1326
Multi-Core Score
3532
Dimensity 9000 Plus +22%
4323
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|-
|Score
|6883
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Dimensity 9000 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Architecture
|RDNA 2
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|24
|10
|Shading units
|384
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|July 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9925
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5