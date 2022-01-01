Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|223163
|-
|GPU
|391575
|-
|Memory
|175188
|-
|UX
|154579
|-
|Total score
|946224
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +62%
1163
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +49%
3573
2393
3DMark
|Stability
|63%
|-
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|-
|Score
|6900
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 662
|Architecture
|RDNA 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|24
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9925
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|-
