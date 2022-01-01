Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 223163 -
GPU 391575 -
Memory 175188 -
UX 154579 -
Total score 946224 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 41 FPS -
Score 6900 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 662
Architecture RDNA 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz -
Execution units 24 -
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2022 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9925 SM7450-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site -

