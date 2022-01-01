Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 336K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- Announced 2-years later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|106487
|GPU
|-
|84975
|Memory
|-
|56699
|UX
|-
|88110
|Total score
|956340
|336055
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +95%
1105
568
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +107%
3504
1689
|Image compression
|-
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.15 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|561.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|783
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|-
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|-
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|s5e9925
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
