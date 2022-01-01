Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 720G

Exynos 2200
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Exynos 2200
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 336K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 720G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +185%
956340
Snapdragon 720G
336055
CPU - 106487
GPU - 84975
Memory - 56699
UX - 88110
Total score 956340 336055
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +107%
3504
Snapdragon 720G
1689
Image compression - 108.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.15 words/s
Machine learning - 25.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.15 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 561.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 783

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 618
Architecture - Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number s5e9925 SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

