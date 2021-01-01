Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 778G

Exynos 2200
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Exynos 2200
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.7x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 529K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +83%
970047
Snapdragon 778G
529722
CPU - 159590
GPU - 156380
Memory - 88425
UX - 123709
Total score 970047 529722
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +26%
3549
Snapdragon 778G
2824
Image compression - 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25 images/s
Speech recognition - 41 words/s
Machine learning - 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2468

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 642L
Architecture - Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number s5e9925 SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2200
2. A15 Bionic or Exynos 2200
3. Exynos 2100 or Exynos 2200
4. Dimensity 9000 or Exynos 2200
5. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 778G
6. Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 778G
7. Snapdragon 732G or Snapdragon 778G
8. Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 778G
9. Dimensity 1200 or Snapdragon 778G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish