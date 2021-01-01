Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.7x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 529K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|159590
|GPU
|-
|156380
|Memory
|-
|88425
|UX
|-
|123709
|Total score
|970047
|529722
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +42%
1108
780
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +26%
3549
2824
|Image compression
|-
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|41 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|36.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|34.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|988.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2468
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|-
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|-
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|s5e9925
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
