Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 855

Exynos 2200
VS
Snapdragon 855
Exynos 2200
Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 505K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 855

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +92%
970047
Snapdragon 855
505553
CPU - 142947
GPU - 185174
Memory - 71321
UX - 105899
Total score 970047 505553
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +49%
1108
Snapdragon 855
744
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +34%
3549
Snapdragon 855
2642
Image compression - 143.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 44.8 words/s
Machine learning - 45.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 783.05 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Score - 2108

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 640
Architecture - Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 585 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
FLOPS - 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2022 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

