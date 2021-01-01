Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 860

Exynos 2200
VS
Snapdragon 860
Exynos 2200
Snapdragon 860

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~93%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 549K
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +76%
970047
Snapdragon 860
549739
CPU - 138608
GPU - 201905
Memory - 90665
UX - 118540
Total score 970047 549739
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +49%
1108
Snapdragon 860
742
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +37%
3549
Snapdragon 860
2584
Image compression - 142.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 44.55 words/s
Machine learning - 46.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 22.85 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.65 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 777.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Score - 3455

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.1-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 640
Architecture - Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
FLOPS - 1037 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2022 April 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 SM8150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

