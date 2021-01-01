Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 870 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~93%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 682K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 870

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 2200 +42%
970047
Snapdragon 870
682118
CPU - 189629
GPU - 239863
Memory - 105344
UX - 142979
Total score 970047 682118
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +10%
1108
Snapdragon 870
1010
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +4%
3549
Snapdragon 870
3410
Image compression - 180.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.7 words/s
Machine learning - 56.95 images/s
Camera shooting - 28 images/s
HTML 5 - 3 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 989.1 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Score - 4257

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 102 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 107 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 1 KB
L2 cache - 1.8 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 650
Architecture - Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 512
FLOPS - 1372 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 SM8250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 870 and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
