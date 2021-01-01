Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus

Exynos 2200
VS
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Exynos 2200
Snapdragon 888 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 870K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Snapdragon 888 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +11%
970047
Snapdragon 888 Plus
870201
CPU - 218734
GPU - 326250
Memory - 153870
UX - 166641
Total score 970047 870201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 35 FPS
Score - 5850

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 888 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2995 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 660
Architecture - Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 June 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 SM8350-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2200
2. Apple A15 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 2200
3. Samsung Exynos 2100 and Samsung Exynos 2200
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
7. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Exynos 2200, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish