Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 870K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|218734
|GPU
|-
|326250
|Memory
|-
|153870
|UX
|-
|166641
|Total score
|970047
|870201
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1108
1178
Multi-Core Score
3549
3670
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|35 FPS
|Score
|-
|5850
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 888 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|-
|2995 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|-
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|s5e9925
|SM8350-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
