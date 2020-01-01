Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Apple A9

Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1850 MHz)
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 113K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
262
Apple A9 +108%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Apple A9 +13%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Apple A9 +50%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2100 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 772 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 8 6
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
