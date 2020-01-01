Exynos 7420 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Has 6 cores more
- Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1850 MHz)
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 113K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Apple A9 +108%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Apple A9 +13%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Apple A9 +50%
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|-
