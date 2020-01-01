Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 65K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +56%
264
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +10%
890
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +74%
114552
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 772 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 8 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2015 January 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site -

