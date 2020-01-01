Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 7.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 66K
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +53%
264
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +5%
890
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +72%
114552
66542
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|December 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1