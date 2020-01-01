Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 710A

Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420
VS
Kirin 710A
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 5-years and 4-months later
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 112K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
260
Kirin 710A +22%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
866
Kirin 710A +32%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
112696
Kirin 710A +39%
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G51
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 772 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 8 4
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 June 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
