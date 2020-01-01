Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
55
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Announced 4 years and 3 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 113K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 82% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Kirin 810 +133%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Kirin 810 +126%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Kirin 810 +184%
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|-
