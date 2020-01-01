Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Announced 4 years and 3 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 113K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 82% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
262
Kirin 810 +133%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Kirin 810 +126%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Kirin 810 +184%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 772 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 8 6
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
