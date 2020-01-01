Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 114K
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
264
Kirin 950 +31%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
890
Kirin 950 +45%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
114552
Kirin 950 +51%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 772 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 8 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Exynos 7420, or ask any questions
