We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 114K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 24.8 GB/s)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
264
Kirin 960 +46%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
890
Kirin 960 +80%
1600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
114552
Kirin 960 +82%
208614

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 772 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 8 8
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site -

