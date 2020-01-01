Exynos 7420 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Has 4 cores more
- Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 113K vs 81K
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +61%
262
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +64%
893
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +40%
113713
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or MediaTek Helio A22