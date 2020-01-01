Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Helio A22

Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 113K vs 81K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 3 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +61%
262
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +64%
893
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +40%
113713
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 772 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 8 2
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2015 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish