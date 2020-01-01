Exynos 7420 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 113K vs 91K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 5 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +94%
262
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +90%
893
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +24%
113713
91734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1