Exynos 7420 vs Helio G85

Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Supports 85% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Announced 5 years and 2 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 113K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
262
Helio G85 +35%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Helio G85 +43%
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Helio G85 +81%
205538

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 772 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 8 2
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 April 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
