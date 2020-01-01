Exynos 7420 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 85% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 5 years and 2 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 113K
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Helio G85 +35%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Helio G85 +43%
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Helio G85 +81%
205538
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665