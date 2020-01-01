Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Helio P22

Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 98K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +69%
264
Helio P22
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +18%
890
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +17%
114552
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 772 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 8 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 730G vs Exynos 7420
2. Snapdragon 720G vs Exynos 7420
3. Snapdragon 665 vs Exynos 7420
4. Snapdragon 636 vs Exynos 7420
5. Snapdragon 460 vs Exynos 7420
6. Snapdragon 625 vs Helio P22
7. Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P22
8. Snapdragon 660 vs Helio P22
9. Helio P60 vs Helio P22
10. Snapdragon 460 vs Helio P22

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Exynos 7420, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish