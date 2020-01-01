Exynos 7420 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 98K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +69%
264
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +18%
890
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +17%
114552
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4