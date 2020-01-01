Exynos 7420 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 113K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Helio P60 +5%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Helio P60 +28%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Helio P60 +52%
172442
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|8
|3
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|February 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6771
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 vs Mediatek Helio P60
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Mediatek Helio P60