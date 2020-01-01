Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Announced 3 years and 7 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 113K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
262
Helio P70 +14%
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Helio P70 +56%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Helio P70 +69%
192309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 772 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 8 3
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
