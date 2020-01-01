Exynos 7420 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 94% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 93K
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 more cores
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +9%
890
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +23%
114552
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|May 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
