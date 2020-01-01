Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 6.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 287% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~72%)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 82K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1950 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +56%
264
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +60%
890
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +39%
114552
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM429
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
