We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 6.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 287% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~72%)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 82K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1950 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +39%
114552
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2100 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 504
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 772 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 8 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2015 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SDM429
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Exynos 7420, or ask any questions
