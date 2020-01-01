Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 232% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 113K vs 88K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +74%
262
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 450 +9%
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +29%
113713
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|June 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
