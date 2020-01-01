Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 4 years and 10 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 113K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Snapdragon 460 +41%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Snapdragon 460 +32%
149818

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 610
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 772 MHz -
Cores 8 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2015 January 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

