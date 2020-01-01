Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 4 years and 10 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 113K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +3%
262
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 460 +41%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 460 +32%
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
