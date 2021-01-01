Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Supports 46% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 5-years and 10-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 112K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7420
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7420
112937
Snapdragon 480 +12%
126951
CPU 4908 -
GPU 9819 -
Memory 27550 -
UX 25547 -
Total score 112937 126951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7420
894
Snapdragon 480 +60%
1432
Image compression 61.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.56 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.15 words/s -
Machine learning 14.05 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.73 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 293.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 619
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 772 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 8 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2015 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

