Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 46% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 5-years and 10-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 112K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|4908
|-
|GPU
|9819
|-
|Memory
|27550
|-
|UX
|25547
|-
|Total score
|112937
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
264
Snapdragon 480 +48%
391
Multi-Core Score
894
Snapdragon 480 +60%
1432
|Image compression
|61.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.56 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14.05 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|7.73 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|293.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
