We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
114552
Snapdragon 630 +3%
117454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 508
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 772 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 8 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2015 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

