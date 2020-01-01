Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +50%
264
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
890
Snapdragon 630 +12%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
114552
Snapdragon 630 +3%
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
