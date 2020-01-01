Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 636

Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420
VS
Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 113K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Snapdragon 636 +26%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Snapdragon 636 +31%
148783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 509
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 772 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 8 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2015 October 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
