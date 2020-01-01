Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 113K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 636 +5%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 636 +26%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 636 +31%
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
