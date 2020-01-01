Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 652 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 652

Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420
VS
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 113K vs 99K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +14%
113713
Snapdragon 652
99413

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 510
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 772 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 8 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X8
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2015 February 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MSM8976
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 652 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish