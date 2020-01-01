Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 113K
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 660 +29%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 660 +48%
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 660 +39%
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
