Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 4 years and 11 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 113K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 662 +20%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 662 +58%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 662 +58%
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs MediaTek Helio G80