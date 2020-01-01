Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 4 years and 1 month later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 146K vs 113K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 665 +20%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 665 +54%
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 665 +29%
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
Cast your vote
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Samsung Exynos 7420
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 665