Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 113K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 675 +63%
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 675 +57%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 675 +83%
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
