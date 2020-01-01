Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Announced 3 years and 7 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 113K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Snapdragon 675 +57%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Snapdragon 675 +83%
207848

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 612
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 772 MHz 700-750 MHz
Cores 8 -
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM675
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

