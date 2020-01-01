Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 114K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 28% better in floating-point computations
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Snapdragon 720G +116%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
890
Snapdragon 720G +94%
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
114552
Snapdragon 720G +145%
281004
Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
