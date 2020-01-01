Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 256K vs 114K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 28% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420
264
Snapdragon 730 +106%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
890
Snapdragon 730 +100%
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
114552
Snapdragon 730 +124%
256584

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 618
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 772 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 8 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2015 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

