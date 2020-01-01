Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Supports 78% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 114K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 40% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Snapdragon 730G +106%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
890
Snapdragon 730G +94%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
114552
Snapdragon 730G +147%
283112
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1