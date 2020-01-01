Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 801
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 62K
- Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7420 +69%
264
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +55%
890
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +84%
114552
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|8
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|February 2014
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2