We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 62K
  • Supports 66% higher memory bandwidth (24.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420 +84%
114552
Snapdragon 801
62293

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 801

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2100 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 330
Architecture Midgard Adreno 300
GPU frequency 772 MHz 578 MHz
Execution units 8 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 148 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2015 February 2014
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8974AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site

