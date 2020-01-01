Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 7 months later
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 24.8 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 820 +24%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +10%
893
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|624 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
