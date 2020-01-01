Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 24.8 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7420 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2100 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 530
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 772 MHz 624 MHz
Cores 8 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2015 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Exynos 7420 or ask any questions
