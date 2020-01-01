Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 113K
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 24.8 GB/s)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2100 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 821 +31%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420 +18%
893
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 821 +55%
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|3 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|653 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
