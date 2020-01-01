Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 113K
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 24.8 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7420
893
Snapdragon 845 +96%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7420
113713
Snapdragon 845 +217%
360535

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T760 MP8 Adreno 630
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 772 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 8 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 24.8 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 333 X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced April 2015 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 7420 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

