Exynos 7420 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7420 (with Mali-T760 MP8 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 113K
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2100 MHz)
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 24.8 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
262
Snapdragon 845 +70%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
893
Snapdragon 845 +96%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
113713
Snapdragon 845 +217%
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|772 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|8
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|24.8 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 333
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|April 2015
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
